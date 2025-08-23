NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Melius

Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NEE opened at $76.2270 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,724,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,774,000 after buying an additional 526,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,375,545,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.