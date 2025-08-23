Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,911,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,745 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $317,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,841 shares of company stock worth $8,565,205. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

