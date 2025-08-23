Haverford Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,481,000 after buying an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after buying an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $156.3180 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.70 and a 1-year high of $200.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $158.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.