The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Stock Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,607,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,608,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,216,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $91.0830 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25.

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

