Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,000. Boeing comprises about 5.3% of Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $229.7750 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

