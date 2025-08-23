APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $90,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after buying an additional 429,402 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 99,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $133.1660 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock valued at $721,676,802. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile



Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.



