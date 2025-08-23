Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

