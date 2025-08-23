APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 107,268 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $129,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,325,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $161,432,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 384,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in TJX Companies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 96,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

