Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Avalon Advisory Group’s 7th Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $72.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

