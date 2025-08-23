Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Avalon Advisory Group’s 7th Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $72.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $72.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.