Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Cadence Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78,192.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,851,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,241 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.