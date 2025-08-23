Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.