Haley Aman Sells 1,173 Shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CFO Haley Aman sold 1,173 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $10,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,890.72. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Trading Up 6.9%

PXLW stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 225,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 309,594 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Featured Stories

