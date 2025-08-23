Costain Group (LON:COST) Trading Down 17.1% – Time to Sell?

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) traded down 17.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.83). 12,026,422 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 739% from the average session volume of 1,433,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.40 ($2.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Costain Group from GBX 150 to GBX 175 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costain Group from GBX 115 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 162.50.

Costain Group Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.48. The company has a market capitalization of £351.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Costain Group (LON:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 5.50 EPS for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. Analysts expect that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costain Group news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 241,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144, for a total transaction of £347,960.16. Also, insider Helen Willis sold 100,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142, for a total value of £142,116.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,435 shares of company stock worth $87,561,906. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain helps to improve people’s lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet thrive. We shape, create and deliver pioneering solutions that transform the performance of the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s energy, water, transportation and defence markets.

