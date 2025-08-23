Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Revvity stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revvity alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Revvity Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $94.0390 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.The business had revenue of $720.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Revvity by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Revvity by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.