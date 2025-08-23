Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Constellation Brands stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $167.5020 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.95.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised Constellation Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. CJS Securities cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.