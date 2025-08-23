iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.71 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.