Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $28,280.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,143.84. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 21st, Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66.

On Friday, August 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,847 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $53,973.41.

On Monday, August 4th, Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $37,573.26.

On Monday, July 14th, Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $86,652.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $346,150.00.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 278.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

