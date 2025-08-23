Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $28,280.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 107,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,143.84. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 21st, Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66.
  • On Friday, August 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,847 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $53,973.41.
  • On Monday, August 4th, Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $37,573.26.
  • On Monday, July 14th, Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $86,652.50.
  • On Thursday, July 10th, Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $346,150.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.5% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 278.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

