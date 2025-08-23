Rahlfs Capital LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rahlfs Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Rahlfs Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.96.

ULTA stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $534.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.14.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%.Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.650-23.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

