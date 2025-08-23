Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Shares of REG stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 131.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,019,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

