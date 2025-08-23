Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

