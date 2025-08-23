Caitlin John LLC Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,900 shares of company stock worth $135,121,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $319.3560 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $322.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

