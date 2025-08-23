Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $147.4060 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,025,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

