Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,521 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 0.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock opened at $30.3850 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.0012 and a fifty-two week high of $30.0199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

