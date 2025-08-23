Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

