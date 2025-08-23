Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Short Interest Update

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 412,200 shares, adeclineof26.0% from the July 15th total of 556,800 shares. Approximately9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Price Performance

QTTB stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Q32 Bio has a 52-week low of $1.3450 and a 52-week high of $53.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q32 Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its holdings in shares of Q32 Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 86,486 shares during the last quarter. Sanofi bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.