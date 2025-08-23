BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in FB Bancorp, Inc. $FBLA

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in FB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLA – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the period. FB Bancorp accounts for 0.4% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FB Bancorp were worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Shares of FBLA opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. FB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

About FB Bancorp

FB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. FB Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

FB Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company for Fidelity Bank. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides deposit accounts, mortgages, home equity and consumer loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, investments and other financial services. FB Bancorp Inc is based in New Orleans.

