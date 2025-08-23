Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 26.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,800 shares, adeclineof26.0% from the July 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $0.9403 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.6899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RenovoRx in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RenovoRx from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenovoRx news, insider Ramtin Agah acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,244. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

