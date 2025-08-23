Short Interest in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Decreases By 26.0%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 86,800 shares, adeclineof26.0% from the July 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RenovoRx Stock Performance
Shares of RenovoRx stock opened at $0.9403 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.26. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.6899. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenovoRx will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on RenovoRx
Insider Buying and Selling
In other RenovoRx news, insider Ramtin Agah acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 734,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,244. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RenovoRx
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.