Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 166,500 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF Price Performance

UFO stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

About Procure Space ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0751 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

