BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $94.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 242.72 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 589.74%.

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

