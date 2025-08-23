Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 2.33%.
Kidoz Trading Up 4.2%
Shares of Kidoz stock opened at $0.1680 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. Kidoz has a 1 year low of $0.0120 and a 1 year high of $0.38.
Kidoz Company Profile
