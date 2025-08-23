BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,516 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381,293 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $32,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $57.6350 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7996 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.