Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $553.22 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 375,168 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.24% of Abbott Laboratories worth $553,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 639,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,773,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 93,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $132.4120 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.29.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

