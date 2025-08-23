Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.66 Million Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE CAG opened at $19.6730 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.