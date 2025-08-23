Caitlin John LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.2% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.