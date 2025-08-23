Caitlin John LLC Cuts Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 175,140.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,038,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,711,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at $42,845,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $19,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $119.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.43. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.21 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 44.91%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.