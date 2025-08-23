Head to Head Review: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) versus Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $475.22 million 0.60 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -77.44 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Xperi and Astea International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astea International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi.

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Xperi and Astea International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astea International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.92%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Astea International.

Summary

Xperi beats Astea International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

