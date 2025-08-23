NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 135.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $78.4040 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

