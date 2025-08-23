Caitlin John LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Caitlin John LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,672,000 after purchasing an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,427,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,914,000 after purchasing an additional 246,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,073,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.74 and its 200-day moving average is $269.33. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

