Financial Survey: MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) versus PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MidCap Financial Investment and PJT Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 PJT Partners 1 4 0 0 1.80

MidCap Financial Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $174.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 3.18%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and PJT Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $301.78 million 4.06 $98.82 million $1.08 12.16 PJT Partners $1.49 billion 2.94 $238.47 million $5.82 31.00

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MidCap Financial Investment. MidCap Financial Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PJT Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PJT Partners pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 30.60% 10.44% 4.41% PJT Partners 10.45% 25.61% 14.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PJT Partners beats MidCap Financial Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures. The company also advises private and public company boards and management teams on strategies for building productive investor relationships with a focus on shareholder engagement; and strategic investor relations; environmental, social, and governance matters; and other investor-related matters. In addition, it provides advisory services related to debt and acquisition financings; structured product offerings; public equity raises, including initial public offering and SPAC offerings; and private capital raises for early and later stage companies, as well as other capital structure related matters. Further, the company offers advisory services in financial restructurings and reorganizations; liability management; distressed mergers and acquisitions; and to management teams, corporate boards, sponsors and creditors. Additionally, it provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for a range of investment strategies; and advisory services to general and partners on liquidity and other structured solutions. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.