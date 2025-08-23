Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after purchasing an additional 464,941 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $31,463,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after purchasing an additional 155,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.23.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

