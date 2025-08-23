CW Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 120.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $307.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.10 and a 200-day moving average of $305.65. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.79 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

