Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,477,511 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,477,511 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $495,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,285,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,420,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,384 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,560,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,445 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 151.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,077,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 14,692,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $15.1650 on Friday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Pacific Gas & Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

