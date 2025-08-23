Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) COO Sells $16,379.16 in Stock

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) COO Timothy Steffan sold 1,054 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $16,379.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 91,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,065.40. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Steffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 19th, Timothy Steffan sold 3,430 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $53,713.80.

On Friday, August 15th, Timothy Steffan sold 905 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $13,565.95.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,611 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $68,196.69.

On Friday, June 6th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,030 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $40,300.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Timothy Steffan sold 4,425 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Timothy Steffan sold 1,345 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $13,450.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Timothy Steffan sold 200 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000.00.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.6%

CHCI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.07. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comstock Holding Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,146,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Comstock Holding Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.