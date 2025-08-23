Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Everest Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $343.6270 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $320.00 and a 52-week high of $407.30.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 4.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. This represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

