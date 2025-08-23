Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,267 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

