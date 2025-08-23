Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Interactive Brokers Group stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,972 shares of company stock worth $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

