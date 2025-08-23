Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Stock Position Lifted by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 246,599 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for 13.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $99,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 387,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 178,302 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 109,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 19,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $243.8210 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $290.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.33.

In related news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,243.28. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

