Westwood Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares $TNA

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.8% of Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 11.6%

TNA opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

