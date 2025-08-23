232,744 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE Acquired by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 232,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,307,000. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $98.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This is an increase from Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

