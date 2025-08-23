Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.14.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $344.2190 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $154.08 and a 52-week high of $355.91. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 366.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 80.4% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.